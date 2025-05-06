Kolkata Metro's Esplanade-Sealdah stretch to open soon: How many stations on the route?
The East-West Metro corridor's final phase, from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector Five, is set to commence passenger service. Learn how many stations will connect Esplanade to Sealdah.
East-West Metro
Continuous metro service from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector Five. The East-West Metro will run from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector Five.
Metro updates
The metro on this route is likely to start its journey in May. Railway Safety Commissioner has already given clearance.
Two metro stations added
A long-cherished dream of Kolkata commuters is about to come true. Two important metro stations, Sealdah and Esplanade, are being added.
Metro updates
This corridor was divided into two parts: Howrah Maidan to Esplanade and Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector Five. The Commissioner of Railway Safety has granted permission for metro operation from Esplanade to Sealdah.
New route
No new stations are being opened on this new route. This section will only serve as a connecting link between Esplanade and Sealdah stations. This connection will link Howrah and Salt Lake Sector Five.
List of stations from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector Five
The stations from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector Five are Howrah Maidan, Howrah Station, Mahakaran, Esplanade, Sealdah, Phoolbagan, Salt Lake Stadium, Bengal Chemical, City Center, Central Park, Karunamoyee, and Sector Five. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate this important metro corridor.