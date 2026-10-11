Kolkata Metro will run extra trains on the Green Line between Howrah Maidan and Salt Lake Sector V during the Puja days. The authorities will operate 240 trains from 6 AM to 11 PM on Maha Panchami and Maha Sasthi. They will run 120 Up and 120 Down trains with a six-minute gap during peak hours. The first train will leave Howrah Maidan at 6 AM and Salt Lake Sector V at 6:09 AM on these two days. The last train will depart from both stations at 11 PM.

The Green Line will run trains from 1:30 PM to the next morning between Saptami and Navami. The metro will operate 192 trains daily on October 17, 18, 19, and 20. They will run 97 Up and 95 Down trains with an eight-minute gap during rush hours.