A missing minor girl's body was discovered in a water tank at an apartment complex in Hyderabad's Kowkoor. Police said her hands and legs were tied. The family suspects the involvement of the building's watchman, and an investigation is ongoing.

A minor girl who went missing on Saturday was found dead in a water tank at Villa Orchids in Kowkoor, within the limits of Bollaram Police Station in Hyderabad, police said. According to police, the girl's hands and legs were found tied inside the water tank.

Family Suspects Watchman; Police Launch Investigation

The girl's family has suspected the involvement of the apartment complex's watchman in her death. Police reached the spot after receiving information and have launched an investigation into the incident. "We are currently investigating the matter and will provide further details after the enquiry," Police said. Further information on the case is still awaited.

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