Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu reviewed heatwave relief operations, including Cooling Zones and Mobile Heat Relief Units. The government is also providing AC helmets to traffic police and has assured that the healthcare system is fully prepared.

LG Reviews Heatwave Relief Measures

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday evening reviewed the relief operations and preventive measures being undertaken in view of the prevailing heat wave in the national capital. Apart from other officers concerned with the matter, the Divisional Commissioner was present in the meeting, the press note said.

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The LG was informed that the Revenue Department, GNCTD, had established several dedicated Cooling Zones across eight districts at various locations. Mobile Heat Relief Units (MHRU) have been deployed since May 6, 2026, and these vehicles are actively moving around to provide relief and essential support to citizens in all 13 districts, officials told the LG.

Health Minister Reviews Hospital Preparedness

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Delhi government has stepped up its preparations to deal with the ongoing heatwave, with Health Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh reviewing arrangements at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital.

During his visit, the minister inspected emergency care systems, ICU facilities, medical staff preparedness, and patient management infrastructure. He said the health department and medical teams are continuously monitoring the situation to ensure that no citizen faces inconvenience due to extreme heat.

Appealing to residents, Dr. Singh urged people to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight and extreme heat. He advised citizens to seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms such as weakness, dizziness, dehydration, fever, or heat-related illness.

He concluded by stating, "Delhi's healthcare system is fully prepared to deal with every challenge posed by the heatwave. Our priority is to ensure that no citizen faces any difficulty during this period of extreme heat."

High-Tech Relief for Traffic Police

On the other hand, to safeguard personnel braving the extreme conditions, the department launched a high-tech relief initiative, introducing AC helmets and portable fans to help officers maintain their composure and health while managing the city's busy intersections. The cooling headgear is currently being piloted for traffic personnel stationed for long hours in direct sunlight.

According to Assistant Sub-Inspector Veer Singh, the technology is a game-changer. The helmets keep officers cool and relaxed throughout their shift.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Traffic, Veer Singh, said, "This helmet keeps us relaxed in this weather. It can work easily for 4-5 hours, depending on the charge in its battery..."

Depending on the charge, the cooling system effectively lasts for 4-5 hours, allowing for sustained comfort during peak heat.

For those managing VIP movements, the department has deployed mobile vans that act as mobile hydration and nutrition hubs, providing essential water and food to prevent exhaustion.

IMD Issues Severe Weather Alerts

The initiative comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues Red and Orange alerts across multiple states, signalling a period of severe, life-threatening temperatures. (ANI)