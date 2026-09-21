Andhra Pradesh will see continuous rainfall for the next three to four days due to the depression. The state will get scattered showers on Monday and Tuesday. North Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions might record heavy to very heavy rains on Wednesday and Thursday. Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Polavaram, Nandyal, and YSR Kadapa districts have a chance of moderate rain with lightning. Officials issued strict warnings to fishermen against venturing into the sea as strong winds of 50 to 60 kmph will blow along the Coastal Andhra region.