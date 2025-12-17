Christmas Without Cheer: How Trump's Tariffs Crushed Kashmir’s Papier-Mache Craft (PHOTOS)
Kashmir’s centuries-old papier-mache craft faces its toughest Christmas as US tariffs wipe out export orders, leaving artisans with unsold decorations, shrinking incomes and fears over the future.
Bells That Once Rang Worldwide
Until recently, the weeks leading up to Christmas were the busiest time of the year for Kashmir’s papier-mache artisans. Workshops across Srinagar, Budgam and surrounding towns would hum with activity as craftsmen shaped bells, balls, stars and Santa figurines — delicate creations destined for Christmas trees in homes across the United States, Europe, Australia and beyond.
“This is usually the season of hope and steady income,” says a Srinagar-based exporter. “Christmas and New Year are the only time we see large orders from abroad.”
But this year, the familiar festive rush is missing.
A Craft Rooted in Centuries of Tradition
Papier-mache in Kashmir dates back to the 15th century. Made from discarded paper soaked into pulp, shaped in wooden or copper moulds and painstakingly hand-painted, the craft is entirely handmade. Artisans often spend months preparing Christmas-specific items — baubles, bells, stars and figurines — blending traditional Kashmiri motifs with contemporary festive themes.
Beyond their beauty, these products have also found favour globally for being eco-friendly, using recycled paper and non-toxic paints. In recent years, demand surged as sustainable decor gained popularity, bringing much-needed income and recognition to thousands of artisan families.
“Our art represents more than beauty; it symbolises unity and the spirit of celebration across communities,” a local artisan says.
Tariffs That Silenced Christmas Orders
That momentum has now come to an abrupt halt.
New tariffs imposed by the United States on Indian imports under the Trump administration have dealt a severe blow to Kashmir’s biggest export market. Exporters say the added costs have driven away international buyers, leading to widespread order cancellations just weeks before Christmas.
“Yes, because the US tariff has had a huge impact here,” an exporter explains. “Because we are not able to do this much. There are many people who do not want to import for now until the US tariff is lifted.”
The result: workshops that should have been overflowing with festive orders now sit quiet.
A 40% Drop and Piling Unsold Stock
Traders estimate that sales this Christmas season are down by nearly 40 percent. Even price cuts have failed to revive demand.
“Last year, there was a lot of preparation for Christmas, but not this year. I don’t know if the market has gone down,” says Mir, a dealer who has been in the trade for decades.
He adds that bells, balls, stars and Santa sets — once guaranteed sellers — are now lying unsold on shelves. “Traders are cutting prices, yet buyers remain scarce,” he says.
A Crisis Deepened by Local Setbacks
The tariff shock comes on top of an already difficult year. Business had only begun to recover after earlier disruptions linked to the Pahalgam attack, which severely impacted tourism — another key source of local sales.
“When tourists did not come, the goods fell into the stores,” Mir recalls. “We had sent goods to the shops here, but there were no buyers.”
With both international exports and tourist-driven local sales collapsing, the pressure on artisans has intensified.
‘Artisans Are Suffering a Lot’
Khan, another exporter, says cancellations from the US and UK have been widespread. “Ever since the US tariff was imposed on India, it has had a huge impact on us,” he says. “Artisans are suffering a lot because a lot of our orders have been cancelled from the US and UK.”
Papier-mache is a labour-intensive art, and the loss of orders directly affects livelihoods. Thousands of families depend entirely on this craft.
“The losses have been so severe that many families are questioning the future of the craft,” Mir warns. “The younger generation is losing interest in a profession that no longer offers financial security.”
Fear for a Fragile Future
As Christmas approaches, the contrast is stark. While festive lights glow elsewhere, many Kashmiri workshops remain subdued, filled with unsold decorations that were once meant to travel the world.
“These thousands of paper mache dealers who were expecting a brisk business this Christmas have nothing left but disappointment and despair on their faces,” says one trader quietly.
For a craft sustained for centuries by patience, skill and global appreciation, this Christmas may be remembered not for celebration, but for uncertainty — and a growing fear that without relief, one of Kashmir’s most cherished traditions could fade into silence.
