Image Credit : Getty

Until recently, the weeks leading up to Christmas were the busiest time of the year for Kashmir’s papier-mache artisans. Workshops across Srinagar, Budgam and surrounding towns would hum with activity as craftsmen shaped bells, balls, stars and Santa figurines — delicate creations destined for Christmas trees in homes across the United States, Europe, Australia and beyond.

“This is usually the season of hope and steady income,” says a Srinagar-based exporter. “Christmas and New Year are the only time we see large orders from abroad.”

But this year, the familiar festive rush is missing.