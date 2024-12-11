Kodaikanal, Coonoor brace for downpour as Tamil Nadu weatherman sounds alarm

The southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal's deep depression has brought back the monsoon to Tamil Nadu. Private weather analyst Pradeep John predicts heavy rain in Chennai and delta districts today and tomorrow.

Tamil Nadu Rains

The next phase of the Northeast Monsoon has begun in Tamil Nadu. The low-pressure area in the East Indian Ocean has intensified into a deep depression in the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. It is expected to move towards the Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coast, leading to rainfall in Chennai and other districts from today.

Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu

Private weather analyst Pradeep John predicts heavy rainfall in Chennai and surrounding districts, intensifying in the evening/night. While the depression is far from Chennai, its northern part will experience heavy downpours. Heavy rain is also expected in Puducherry, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, and Kallakurichi.

Delta Rain Alert

The delta region, including Nagai, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Trichy, Perambalur, Ariyalur, and Pudukkottai, is expected to receive very heavy rainfall today and tomorrow. The delta belt is in the hotspot for this depression.

Rain Hotspot

Tourists are advised to avoid Kodaikanal and Coonoor for the next three days due to the likelihood of heavy rainfall. The depression is expected to move towards the Arabian Sea via these two locations. Kodaikanal, Coonoor, and the delta regions are in the heavy rain hotspot.

