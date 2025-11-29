BJP MP Ravi Kishan slammed the TMC for opposing the Special Intensive Revision in West Bengal, alleging the party fears the removal of over 1 crore 'bogus voters' and 'Bangladeshis' from the electoral rolls, a claim echoed by Suvendu Adhikari.

BJP Slams TMC Over Voter List Revision

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan has lashed out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal. Speaking on the issue on Saturday, Kishan alleged that the TMC is opposing the move because of the presence of "bogus voters" and "Bangladeshis" in the state. He further stated that the SIR exercise should be conducted with transparency.

"They are protesting because there are the most bogus voters there (West Bengal), there are more Bangladeshis there. Why is she (Mamata Banerjee) afraid? SIR should be done with transparency." Kishan told ANI, targeting the TMC supremo. Kishan also cited an example from Bihar, where allegedly 65 lakh bogus voters were found. "65 lakh bogus voters have been found in Bihar, there (West Bengal), more than 1 crore bogus voters will be found." he claimed.

Suvendu Adhikari Echoes Concerns

On Friday, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said the party is opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) out of fear. Adhikari alleged that the TMC wants to include infiltrators, dead voters and fake voters in the voter list, claiming the party depends on such votes and its share would fall without them. Speaking to the reporters in Kolkata, Suvendu Adhikari said, "TMC wants to include infiltrators, dead voters, and fake voters in the voter list; that's their vote bank. Otherwise, TMC's 45.67% vote share would drop to 30%. They have taken votes from at least 60-70 lakh dead voters, fake voters, Bangladeshi and Muslim infiltrators, so out of fear, they are demanding a stay on SIR. This happened in Bihar too, but the Supreme Court did not stay SIR... This is nothing new...This (SIR) should happen."

Election Commission's SIR Exercise

The Election Commission of India will conduct the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across 12 states and Union Territories, with the final voter list scheduled to be published on February 7, 2026. The first phase of SIR was completed in Bihar in September ahead of the Assembly elections. The exercise covers Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. (ANI)