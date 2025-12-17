Congress leader Imran Masood defended Rahul Gandhi's Germany visit, questioning why PM Modi's foreign trips are praised while Gandhi's are criticised. The BJP slammed the visit's timing during the Winter Session of Parliament.

Congress Defends Rahul Gandhi's Visit Amid BJP Criticism

Amid criticism over Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's visit to Germany, party leader Imran Masood came out in his defence, arguing that no one raises questions over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign engagements. Masood said the Prime Minister is praised and "glorified" when seen with international leaders such as the Prince of Jordan, while Rahul Gandhi faces scrutiny and criticism for his overseas visits. "No one asks the Prime Minister where he is roaming? Prime Minister Modi is with the Prince of Jordan and he is glorified, and questions are raised on the Leader of Opposition," Masood told ANI.

Rahul Gandhi's The 5-day visit was announced during the Winter Session of Parliament, prompting widespread criticism from BJP leaders. They allege that his frequent trips call into question his dedication to the Indian Congress. Gandhi received a warm welcome by the IOC (Indian Overseas Congress) upon arrival at Berlin Airport . He was greeted with garlands by the IOC teams, who were all smiles upon his arrival.

Gandhi on India's Manufacturing Sector

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi discussed India's "declining" manufacturing sector and pointed out that India needs to increase production in order to grow its economy. In a video shared by Congress leader Alok Sharma, Gandhi, speaking about his visit to the BMW factory, said, "We went to the BMW factory -- fantastic experience -- and I was particularly excited to see that they have a 450 CC bike, the TVS, and I think that's going to do well. Good to see that the Indian flag is flying here."

"India needs to start producing. Production is the key to the success of any country. Our manufacturing is declining; it should actually be growing up," Gandhi further said in the video. (ANI)