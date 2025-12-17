The Indian Navy commissioned its second MH 60R 'Osprey' helicopter squadron, INAS 335, at NS Hansa, Goa. The induction enhances maritime domain awareness, anti-submarine warfare, maritime strike, and search-and-rescue mission capabilities.

The Indian Navy commissioned its second MH 60R helicopter squadron, INAS 335 (Ospreys), at NS Hansa, Goa, in the presence of Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, the Chief of the Naval Staff. Addressing the commission ceremony, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said, "I am delighted to be here today at the home base of Indian Naval Aviation, INS Hansa, for the commissioning of INS 335 'Osprey'. The induction of the MH-60 Romeo multirole helicopter as the first operational squadron marks a significant milestone for our Navy."

Boosting Maritime Domain Awareness and Warfare

He added that the new squadron will enhance maritime domain awareness and enable rapid response across anti-submarine warfare. "The MH-60R will enhance maritime domain awareness and enable rapid response across anti-submarine warfare, maritime strike, and search-and-rescue missions. While the 335 squadron is being formally commissioned today, the MH-60R helicopter has already proven its prowess across multiple missions, including Operation Sindoor, TROPEX 2025, and the recently concluded Tri-Services exercise," he said.

At the commission ceremony, the Indian Navy gave a water cannon salute to the MH-60R chopper. With the squadron's induction, the Navy's operational footprint in maritime security, surveillance, and undersea warfare is expected to receive a significant boost.

'First Hunters of the Fleet'

Earlier, Commanding Officer of INAS 335, Captain Dhirender Bisht, NM, said the squadron's induction marks a crucial step toward enhancing the Navy's operational readiness. "The commissioning of INAS 335 marks the induction of the Indian Navy's second MH-60R Squadron, significantly enhancing our maritime surveillance, strike and multirole helicopter capability. It is a major milestone in strengthening fleet operations and maritime security. It will function as the eyes, ears and first hunters of the fleet, providing real-time situational awareness, undersea warfare capability and rapid response across our vast maritime spaces," he said.

'Most Advanced Helicopter in Indian Navy'

Highlighting the operational strengths of the MH-60R helicopters, Senior Pilot of INAS 335, Lieutenant Commander Prakhar Bhargava, described the platform as the most advanced helicopter currently in service with the Indian Navy. "MH-60R is the most advanced helicopter with the Indian Navy. It is an all-weather aircraft that can operate both day and night. Its exceptional stability, long endurance and state-of-the-art weapons and sensors make it a potent platform for any operational environment for the Indian Navy, whether it is anti-submarine warfare, surface surveillance or search and rescue missions. The versatility and modern technology of the aircraft provide the Indian Navy the capability to carry out any mission in the toughest conditions," he said.

The advanced weapons, sensors and avionics suite make the helicopter a versatile and capable asset for the Indian Navy, offering enhanced capabilities to address conventional as well as asymmetric threats.

The aircraft has been fully integrated with fleet operations and has proven its worth on numerous occasions. The Indian Navy will receive a significant fillip in its integral aviation capabilities with the commissioning of the squadron. (ANI)