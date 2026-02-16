A woman from Mangaluru has accused her husband of cheating and emotionally exploiting several young women while living abroad. The complainant, Preeti (name changed), a resident of Bajpe, filed a complaint at the Mangaluru Women Police Station alleging harassment, cheating and blackmail, according to Daijiworld report.

According to the complaint, Preeti first met her husband Manish through Facebook. What began as a simple online friendship gradually developed into a relationship. She alleged that Manish later blackmailed her and pressured her into marrying him.

Alleged suicide drama before marriage

Preeti stated that just three days before their wedding, Manish allegedly staged a suicide drama. He reportedly claimed he was facing serious financial problems. Believing his situation, her parents bore the full wedding expenses. The family also arranged Rs 2 lakh to help him secure employment abroad.

After marriage, Manish moved to Dubai for work. Preeti alleged that after relocating, he started a relationship with another woman living in Bahrain.