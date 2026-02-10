A 45-year-old woman died under suspicious circumstances after her gold chain was snatched by bike-borne attackers in Huskur village near Nelamangala on Monday morning. The incident has shocked the local community and raised serious concerns about safety in the area.

Incident took place during morning routine

The victim, identified as Jyothi, was sweeping the front yard of her house early in the morning, as part of her daily routine. According to eyewitnesses, two men arrived on a motorcycle and targeted her while she was alone outside her home.

The attackers reportedly sprayed a substance on Jyothi’s face, which caused her to lose balance and collapse. During the attack, they forcibly snatched her gold chain and quickly fled the scene.