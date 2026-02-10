- Home
Bike-Borne Men Snatch Woman's Gold Chain Near Karnataka's Nelamangala, She Dies Minutes Later
Bike-Borne Men Snatch Woman's Gold Chain Near Karnataka's Nelamangala, She Dies Minutes Later
A 45-year-old woman, Jyothi, died after bike-borne chain snatchers attacked her in Huskur village near Nelamangala on Monday morning. The attackers allegedly sprayed a substance on her face, snatched her 70-gram gold chain and fled.
Woman dies after chain snatching attack near Nelamangala
A 45-year-old woman died under suspicious circumstances after her gold chain was snatched by bike-borne attackers in Huskur village near Nelamangala on Monday morning. The incident has shocked the local community and raised serious concerns about safety in the area.
Incident took place during morning routine
The victim, identified as Jyothi, was sweeping the front yard of her house early in the morning, as part of her daily routine. According to eyewitnesses, two men arrived on a motorcycle and targeted her while she was alone outside her home.
The attackers reportedly sprayed a substance on Jyothi’s face, which caused her to lose balance and collapse. During the attack, they forcibly snatched her gold chain and quickly fled the scene.
Victim collapsed and died on the spot
Neighbours rushed to help after noticing Jyothi lying outside her house. However, despite their efforts, she did not respond. She was declared dead shortly afterwards. The sudden nature of her death has left her family members in deep shock and grief.
Police said the chain snatching and the woman’s collapse happened within minutes, giving the attackers very little time to be identified by people in the area.
Police launch investigation and manhunt
Officials from Madanayakanahalli Police Station reached the spot soon after receiving information. The police have registered a case of suspicious death and have begun a detailed investigation.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Nagesh said the police are trying to identify and trace the attackers. He confirmed that the victim’s family reported Jyothi was wearing a 70-gram gold chain, which is now missing.
Police are also examining whether the sprayed substance played a role in her death. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being checked as part of the investigation.
Local residents demand better security
The incident has created fear among residents of Huskur village. Many locals have demanded stronger police patrolling and better security, especially during early morning hours when people step outside their homes.
