Suchitra, also known as Surekha, has been named a suspect in the Vasantha Naik murder case in Siddapur. Sources claim she had a troubled past, married Mahesh Naik after a teenage pregnancy, and later lived separately when he moved to Bengaluru.
Siddapur Vasantha Naik murder case: Suchitra got pregnant at 17
Suchitra, whose real name is Surekha, has emerged as the main suspect in the Siddapur Vasantha Naik murder case. Information about her past is now coming out as the investigation moves forward. Sources claim she had a troubled early life and was drawn towards a flashy lifestyle and easy money. Police have not confirmed all claims and are still verifying details.
Surekha to Suchitra: Love that started at a fair
According to local accounts, Surekha met Mahesh Naik at a village fair. The two fell in love. It is said that she became pregnant at the age of 17 and later eloped with him. They reportedly got married just before she turned 18. For the next two to three years, Mahesh stayed in the village with her.
Husband’s move to Bengaluru
Later, Mahesh moved to Bengaluru for a hotel job. After he left the village for work, sources allege that Suchitra began spending time with other men. These claims are part of the ongoing probe and have not been independently confirmed by police.
Alleged lifestyle and relationships
Villagers claim Suchitra was fond of luxury items and expensive bikes, especially Bullet motorcycles. It is alleged that she connected with men through social media and had multiple relationships. One such relationship with a local landlord is said to have continued for around three years. Reports suggest her husband was aware of some of these issues.
Behaviour reported by locals
Some residents have stated that her behaviour often led to arguments in the area. They claim she would get into fights on the road and also had frequent disputes with her husband. These statements are based on local testimonies and form part of the background being examined by investigators.
Link to astrologer and murder probe
About six months ago, Suchitra is said to have left her husband and started living with astrologer Kamalakara Bhat. Police are now probing whether there was any financial motive or conspiracy linked to the Vasantha Naik murder. Investigators are examining her alleged connections and role as part of the ongoing case.
