Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav gave Rs 30 lakh to the families of two sanitation workers who died cleaning a sewage line. He also assured one family member from each a regular job in the municipal corporation on behalf of the CM.

Mayor Announces Compensation, Job Promise

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav visited the families of 2 employees who died while cleaning a sewage line earlier this week at Choithram Mandi, Indore. The mayor, along with municipal corporation officials, handed over a sum of Rs 30 lakh to the deceased's families.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, while talking to the media, said, "Yesterday, two of our outsourced employees tragically passed away after falling into a chamber in the primer line outside Choithram Mandi. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav immediately took cognisance of this incident and announced a sum of Rs 30 lakh for the deceased families." "Today, I met with the bereaved families along with Pratap Karosiya, Chairman of the Sanitation Workers Commission, fellow MIC member Ashwini Shukla, and municipal corporation officials, and handed over the cheque for the relief amount of Rs 30 lakh. Additionally, on my behalf, I have assured both families that one member from each will be employed with the municipal corporation on a regular basis from outsourcing", Indore Mayor added.

Police Investigation Underway

On Monday, 2 Municipal Corporation sanitation workers died while cleaning a sewage line near Choithram Sabji Mandi in Indore, a senior police official confirmed. Indore Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 1, Krishan Lalchandani, said the deceased workers were Karan Yadav and Ajay Dudia.

This fatal incident occurred on Monday during the course of the cleaning operations of the sewage line. The DCP further stated that the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination. DCP Lalchandani told reporters, "The bodies of two municipal workers, Karan Yadav and Ajay Dudia, were recovered from the sewage line. The bodies have been sent for post mortem. A case has been registered, and Police is undertaking further investigation. In the initial questioning, it was found that they had gone to clear the sewage line when this incident occurred. Everything will be clear once the postmortem report comes." (ANI)