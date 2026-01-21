- Home
Jammu & Kashmir Weather Update Today: Winter Chill Continues, Is Snowfall Expected Tomorrow?
Jammu and Kashmir is experiencing intense winter cold on January 21, with freezing temperatures, cloudy skies, and dry conditions dominating the region as the Valley remains in the grip of peak winter season.
Cold Winter Tightens Grip
Jammu and Kashmir is experiencing harsh winter conditions on January 21, with cold and dry weather prevailing across the region. The Kashmir Valley remains under freezing temperatures, particularly during nighttime, while daytime conditions stay chilly due to persistent cloud cover typical of peak winter.
Sub-Zero Temperatures in Valley
Areas such as Srinagar, Gulmarg, and other higher-altitude regions continue to record below-normal temperatures. Water bodies remain partially frozen, and mornings are extremely cold. The Jammu region is comparatively warmer, but residents are still facing uncomfortable winter chill across districts.
Dry but Cloudy Weather Today
Weather conditions remain largely dry today, with no major snowfall reported. However, clouds linger over many areas, preventing any significant rise in daytime temperatures. The cold wave continues to impact daily routines, especially in mountainous regions where freezing conditions dominate throughout the day.
Snowfall Expected Soon
The Meteorological Department has predicted a weather change starting January 22, with a western disturbance likely to bring rain and snowfall. Higher reaches may receive fresh snow, which could affect road connectivity. People are advised to remain cautious and prepared for worsening winter conditions.
