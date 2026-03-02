Rahul Gandhi's visit to Telangana for a party event drew sharp criticism from the BJP. State President Ramchander Rao accused the Congress government of failing on election promises and demolishing homes, demanding assurances for the poor.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress MP KC Venugopal, arrived in Hyderabad on Monday, and he was welcomed by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at Shamshabad Airport. Rahul Gandhi has headed to Ananthagiri Hills in Vikarabad district for the concluding session of the training program for DCC presidents from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, accompanied by CM Revanth Reddy. After attending the concluding session of the AP and Telangana DCC presidents' training program, the Chief Minister will make his return to Hyderabad in the evening.

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi's Visit

The visit drew sharp criticism from BJP State President Ramchander Rao, who accused the Congress-led state government of failing to deliver on election promises and destroying the homes of the poor. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Rahul Gandhi is coming to Telangana today and going to Vikarabad. He has no moral right to come to Vikarabad or Telangana because his government here, led by Revanth Reddy, has not fulfilled the six guarantees that were promised in his presence during the last election campaign. Moreover, the Congress government is now demolishing the homes of poor people. First of all, when Rahul Gandhi comes to Telangana, he should assure the poor people of Telangana that his government will not demolish their homes."

Development Projects Spark Controversy

In Telangana, the Congress government's Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has initiated massive demolition drives aimed at removing unauthorised constructions in the last year. Meanwhile, Land acquisition issues and protests by residents have delayed the Gandhi Sarovar Project linked to the Musi Riverfront Development Project in Hyderabad. Families of Madhu Park Ridge apartments fear displacement, while officials say the land falls within the buffer zone.

'Musi Gosa - BJP Bharosa': Residents Voice Fears

On Thursday, Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao met with the residents of Madhu Park Ridge Apartments. In an interaction under the "Musi Gosa - BJP Bharosa", the residents expressed deep concern that the riverfront development could result in their displacement. Several families shared their grievances before the BJP leader, with some breaking down in tears while describing their uncertainty and distress.

After hearing thier grievances, Rao assured them of support and slammed the state government, claiming that the Gandhi statue would lead to the demolition of these homes. He also noted that many ex-servicemen were among the residents, prompting him to call the situation "shameful". (ANI)