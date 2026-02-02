Indore Weather LATEST Update: Mild Sun Or Fog; Know Forecast For 2nd February
Indore Weather LATEST Update: Will the weather in Indore be clear or cloudy on February 2nd? What does the IMD say about the temperature, fog, and the overall trend for February? Get the latest Indore weather update
Weather
The weather in Indore on Feb 2, 2026, won't be too cold or rainy. Expect mild sun and some clouds during the day, with slightly chilly nights. It's typical February weather.
Temperature
Indore's minimum temperature might hit 18°C, with a high of 29°C. This is typical for February. Good news: no major rain expected on Feb 2, though a light drizzle may occur on Feb 1.
Fog
The fog from late January might linger into early February. Light to moderate fog could appear in Indore and nearby areas like Ujjain and Dewas, reducing visibility for a while.
Pollution
February 2nd will be a good day for daily activities. Sunrise is around 7 AM and sunset at 6:15 PM. The pollution level is expected to be moderate. Drivers should be careful in the morning fog.
Weather In February
Indore's weather in February is usually dry with little rain. Temps will rise as the month goes on. Sunny days will make it comfy for sightseeing at places like Rajwada and Khajrana.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.