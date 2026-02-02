Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Dense Fog, Rain, Strong Winds in Delhi; Orange Alert Issued
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: There's an alert for rain, dense fog, and strong winds in Delhi-NCR on February 2. What will change for traffic, flights, and AQI? Get the latest Delhi weather update from the IMD
Delhi Weather
The weather in Delhi-NCR will take a sudden turn on February 2, 2026. The morning will start with dense fog, which could lead to very low visibility on the roads.
Rain Alert
According to the Met Department, the rain spell could continue from Jan 31 to Feb 2 due to a western disturbance. Strong winds at 30-40 km/h are expected.
Temperature
On Feb 2, the max temp is expected to be 19-21°C and the min 11-13°C. Humidity could be 70-80%, making it feel colder, especially in the morning and at night.
Orange Alert
The IMD has issued an orange alert, so don't take it lightly. Fog may disrupt road and air traffic. Rain might bring some relief from pollution, but the AQI could remain poor.
Light Rain
Light rain and a temp drop may continue on Feb 3, with the sky clearing from Feb 4. The Met Dept advises caution. Wear warm clothes and drive slowly in the fog.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.