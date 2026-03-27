Indian Railways Tightens Refund Rules—Here’s What Changes From April 1
Indian Railways is introducing new ticket cancellation and refund rules from April 1, 2026. Under the new policy, passengers cancelling a ticket less than eight hours before departure will receive no refund.
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Train Ticket Cancel Rules from April 1 2026
Every month, the government rolls out new rules. This time, it's Indian Railways' turn. They're changing the refund policy for ticket cancellations. These new rules for cancelling your train ticket and getting a refund will start from April 1, 2026. Let's break down what's new.
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New Rules Implementation
In India, millions prefer trains for long journeys because they're comfy and less tiring. But now, the Railways has announced a major change. If you cancel your ticket less than eight hours before the train leaves, you won't get any money back. Zero refund.
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Train Ticket Refund
Cancel between 24 to 8 hours before departure, and you'll get only a 50% refund. If you cancel between 72 to 24 hours, you'll get 75% back. Only those who cancel more than 72 hours in advance will get a full refund. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed these rules start from April 1, 2026.
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Offline and Boarding Station
The old rule is gone! You no longer have to go to the same station where you booked to cancel an offline ticket. Now, you can cancel it at any railway station. Also, you can now change your boarding station up to 30 minutes before the train departs, which was earlier only possible until the chart was prepared.
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Train Ticket Cancellation New Rules 2026
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also mentioned five major reforms are on the way to modernise the railway network. For now, here's a simple summary of the new cancellation refund rules: Less than 8 hours: No refund. 8 to 24 hours: 50% refund. 24 to 72 hours: 75% refund. More than 72 hours: 100% refund.
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