Indian Railways gives a fare exemption to parents who travel with children under five years of age.

Free travel: You can take your child along for free if they do not need a separate seat or berth. You just need to add the child's details using the 'Add Infant without Berth' option while booking on the IRCTC website.

What if you need a separate berth? You can book a separate berth for your little one by paying the full adult fare.