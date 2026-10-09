Indian Railways: Central Railway Earns Rs 323 Crore From Scrap Sales In Just 6 Months
Indian Railways made a massive Rs 323 crore just by selling old scrap. Officials auctioned off useless items lying around for years in railway yards, depots, and workshops to generate this huge revenue.
Indian Railways Zero Scrap Mission
Indian Railways proved that old scrap can bring in crores of rupees. Officials launched the Zero Scrap Mission to clear out junk from railway yards, depots, and workshops. Central Railway earned a massive Rs 323.50 crore from scrap sales in the first six months of the 2026-27 financial year, from April to September 2026. This zone recorded the highest scrap sale revenue in the entire country. Officials sold scrap worth Rs 70.42 crore in September alone, creating an all-time record for Central Railway.
What Did Central Railway Sell
Officials auctioned off rusted railway tracks, iron materials, old sleepers, and other metal items. They also sold 23 useless locomotives, 62 coaches, 70 wagons, and about 46.85 metric tonnes of e-waste. Workers cleared 4,884 metric tonnes of scrap during the Swachhata Hi Seva 2026 campaign from September 17 to October 2, adding another Rs 44.24 crore. Central Railway successfully sold 29,993 metric tonnes of rail scrap, over 1.72 lakh old sleepers, 15,547 metric tonnes of ferrous scrap, and 1,999 metric tonnes of non-ferrous scrap in these six months. This massive sale cleared thousands of acres of valuable land across yards and depots.
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