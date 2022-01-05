  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WHO warns soaring Omicron cases could raise chance of newer, severe strain

    Europe has registered more than 100 million Covid cases since the outbreak began, with more than five million additional cases reported in the last week of 2021, according to Smallwood.

    WHO warns rising Omicron cases could raise chance of newer severe strain gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Europe, First Published Jan 5, 2022, 8:55 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The World Health Organization in Europe cautioned on Tuesday that a rise in Omicron cases throughout the world might raise the chance of a newer, more severe strain arising.
    While the variety spreads like wildfire worldwide, it looks to be considerably less severe than previously anticipated, raising hopes that the pandemic will be conquered and life will return to normalcy. However, according to WHO senior emergency officer Catherine Smallwood, growing infection rates may have the opposite effect.

    She believes that the more Omicron distributes, transmits, and duplicates, the more likely it will produce a new form. Omicron is now deadly, capable of causing death.
    Europe has registered more than 100 million Covid cases since the outbreak began, with more than five million additional cases reported in the last week of 2021, according to Smallwood.

    She stated that we are at a very hazardous moment, with infection rates in Western Europe increasing rapidly, and the natural consequence of this is not yet evident. Smallwood also stated that, while "on an individual basis, there's a lower probability of hospitalisation" with the Omicron variation compared to Delta, Omicron may offer a bigger hazard overall due to the sheer number of instances. "When you see the instances climb so dramatically, a lot more individuals will likely have a serious sickness, end up in the hospital, and potentially die," she added.

    Also Read | France discovers new COVID-19 variant 'IHU', more infectious than Omicron

    Britain faced predictions of an oncoming hospital catastrophe on Tuesday due to staff shortages caused by an outbreak of Omicron infections. The country's daily Covid caseload surpassed 200,000 for the first time. Smallwood predicted that this situation would play out in other European countries.

    Also Read | As COVID cases surge, Mumbai Mayor says lockdown likely in city if daily cases cross 20k-mark

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2022, 8:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    China Russia UK US France say spread of nuclear arms nuclear war should be avoided gcw

    China, Russia, UK, US, France say spread of nuclear arms, nuclear war should be avoided

    New York AG subpoenas Trump, Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr, seeks depositions in fraud inquiry into family business-dnm

    New York AG subpoenas Trump, Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr, seeks depositions in fraud inquiry into family business

    Premature baby declared dead by doctors miraculously found alive while being prepared for burial-dnm

    Premature baby declared dead by doctors miraculously found alive while being prepared for burial

    AFCON 2022: Clouds of conflict in Cameroon looms large over Africa Cup of Nations-ayh

    AFCON 2022: Clouds of conflict in Cameroon looms large over Africa Cup of Nations

    Pakistan PM ex wife Reham Khan says got fired at held at gunpoint calls state of cowards thugs gcw

    'State of cowards, thugs...': Pakistan PM’s ex-wife Reham Khan says 'got fired at, held at gunpoint'

    Recent Stories

    Deepika Padukone birthday special: Furlenco to BluSmart to Epigamia, 7 start-ups actress has invested in RCB

    Deepika Padukone birthday special: Furlenco to BluSmart to Epigamia, 7 start-ups actress has invested in

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Shardul Thakur's 7-for dominates Day 2; check out the talking points-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Shardul Thakur's 7-for dominates Day 2; check out the talking points

    Celebs spotting: Kartik Aaryan to Ananya Panday to Ranbir Kapoor and more seen in Mumbai RCB

    Celebs spotting: Kartik Aaryan to Ananya Panday to Ranbir Kapoor and more seen in Mumbai

    Omicron surge: Karnataka orders weekend curfew, shuts schools as Covid-19 spikes ycb

    Omicron surge: Karnataka orders weekend curfew, shuts schools as Covid-19 spikes

    Is Ranveer Singh in The Wheel of Time Watch this NOW RCB

    Is Ranveer Singh in ‘The Wheel of Time’? Watch this NOW

    Recent Videos

    British Sikh Army officer Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FCs ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru's ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: MCFC needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on OFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on defeat vs Odisha

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs MCFC, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon