4 6 Image Credit : Asianet News

Severe Rainfall

The IMD has issued a warning for severe weather in several regions. Until May 5, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and parts of North-East India will likely experience moderate to widespread rain. This will come with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds blowing at 40 to 60 km/h. There's a strong chance of heavy to very heavy rainfall in these areas, which creates a risk of local flash floods and disruptions to daily life and transport. The IMD has forecast similar weather for other parts of the country too.