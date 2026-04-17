Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, the APSDMA has announced that the scorching heat will continue today (Friday). Districts like Parvathipuram Manyam, Palnadu, Prakasam, Markapuram, Nellore, and the Rayalaseema region could see temperatures hit a high of 43°C to 44.5°C. The agency also reported that 28 mandals will face severe heatwaves, while 37 others will experience heatwaves.

Officials are advising everyone to be careful and avoid sunstroke because of the intense heat and heatwaves. They suggest wearing a cap or using an umbrella when going out, and drinking lots of water to stay hydrated.