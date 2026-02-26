Three more Indian Youth Congress workers have been arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell from Himachal Pradesh for their involvement in the 'shirtless protest' at the AI Impact Summit. The accused were found hiding in a hotel in Shimla.

3 More IYC Workers Arrested From Himachal

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested three more Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers from Himachal Pradesh in connection with the controversial "shirtless protest" at the AI Impact Summit. According to the Delhi Police, "The Youth Congress workers arrested from Shimla, namely Saurabh, Arbaaz and Siddharth, are residents of Amethi, Sultanpur and Rewa, respectively. All of them had escaped and were hiding in Himachal Pradesh. Of the three arrested accused, two were present at the protest itself, while one was involved in the conspiracy."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Saurabh, Siddharth and Arbaz were apprehended by the Special Cell of Delhi Police from a hotel in Rohru subdivision of Shimla district in Himachal Pradesh

Medical Examination Conducted

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Anu Barwal, Medical Officer at Ambala Civil Hospital, said,"Delhi Police brought the three accused for medical examination...Their medical examination was carried out at the Civil Hospital, Ambala...Their condition is stable..."

Background of the Protest

The arrest came after the members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a protest at the Bharat Mandapam venue of the Al Impact India Summit in the national capital on Friday by removing their shirts with slogans that read, "Compromised PM".

Accused Transferred to Delhi

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police team departed from the Shoghi barrier on Thursday morning with all vehicles and the three accused who had been sent on transit remand by a local court. According to officials, Shimla Police released all the detained vehicles, allowing the Delhi Police to proceed towards Delhi with the accused and seized material.

Speaking to ANI, a Delhi Police personnel said, "Delhi Police has left from the Shoghi barrier in Shimla. Delhi Police has given the seizure memo to Shimla Police. Delhi Police officials have taken along the DVR and seized the vehicle of the accused. Now, Delhi Police will produce the three accused before the local magistrate." He added, "There was an argument at the spot, and questions were raised on how the Shimla Police was trying to seize our vehicle under the law. After that, Shimla Police, which had detained all our vehicles, finally released them. It is now almost 6 pm, and we are finally leaving. We were kept in detention for quite some time."

Previous Arrests in the Case

Meanwhile, Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib and former national spokesperson Bhudev Sharma were arrested in connection with the case on Tuesday. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)