Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: City Braces for Colder Nights; Alerts Issued Nearby
Get the latest Hyderabad weather forecast for November 19. Enjoy a warm, sunny day at 29°C, but prepare for chilly nights as an orange cold alert is issued for Telangana.
Hyderabad Weather Report
Hyderabad will have a warm and pleasant day on November 19. The highest temperature will be 29°C, and the day will feel slightly warmer with a real feel temperature of 30°C. The morning and night will be much cooler, with the temperature dropping to 15°C.
Max temperature: 29°C
Min temperature: 15°C
Latest Weather Report
The sky is expected to stay clear, and there is no rainfall in the forecast. This makes it a good day for outdoor plans, as the weather will stay steady without sudden changes.
Winds will blow gently from the east-north-east at 9 km/h. The breeze will bring a bit of comfort during the warmer hours of the afternoon, helping the day feel less hot.
Telangana Weather
The UV Index will be 6, which is high and can be harmful for people with sensitive skin. It is best to use sun protection if you are outside for long periods. Overall, it will be a calm and clear day in Hyderabad.
The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre said Telangana will continue to see dry conditions, and nighttime temperatures will stay 3-4°C below usual for the next two days.
Orange Alert
An orange alert has been issued for Komram Bheem Asifabad, Adilabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy due to sharply falling temperatures.
Other districts are under a yellow alert, signalling increased cold across the region.