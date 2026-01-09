Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Cool Morning, Sunny and Cloudy Skies in the Afternoon
Get the latest Hyderabad weather forecast for January 9. Expect a chilly day with sun and clouds, a max temperature of 27°C, and no rain. Find out wind speed and more!
Hyderabad Weather on Friday
Hyderabad is expected to see some sunshine mixed with clouds on Friday, January 9. The chill is likely to persist through the day, especially during the morning and evening hours. There is no chance of rain today.
Max temperature: 27°C
Min temperature: 15°C
Hyderabad Weather Today
The maximum temperature will be around 27°C, while the minimum will drop to about 15°C. This brings a cool start to the day, followed by a mild and comfortable afternoon.
Sunrise and Sunset Timings
The real feel temperature is expected to stay close to 27°C. Even with occasional sunshine, the air will continue to feel cool.
On January 9, the sun rose at around 6:48 am and will set at about 5:57 pm, giving Hyderabad a little over eleven hours of daylight.
Chilly Weather
Winds from the east will blow at about 13 km/h. This steady breeze will add to the chilly conditions, particularly during the early hours of the day.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.