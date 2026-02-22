A farmer was killed in a hit-and-run by an auto in Telangana's Rangareddy district. In a separate incident, two men were arrested in Medchal-Malkajgiri for rash driving and injuring a man who tried to stop their car after an accident.

Farmer Killed in Hit-and-Run in Rangareddy

A farmer was killed in a hit-and-run accident involving an auto in Sardar Nagar village under Pahadi Shareef police station limits in Rangareddy district in Telangana, police said on Sunday. The accident occurred as he was returning home after finishing his agricultural work, when the auto hit him, dragged him along, and then fled from the scene. Due to the accident, the farmer sustained head injuries and was subsequently shifted to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. A police official stated that a complaint has been filed regarding the incident and further investigation about the auto driver is ongoing, stating, "We have received a complaint about the matter. The deceased has been identified as Amboji Yadaiah. We're verifying the involvement of an auto with the help of CCTV footage."

Two Arrested for Rash Driving in Medchal-Malkajgiri

In a separate incident, two persons were arrested for allegedly rash driving and causing injuries to a man in Mallapur under the Kushaiguda police station limits in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district in Telangana on February 9. The incident occurred when the person identified as Uppari Mahesh, driving a car rearended the second car and fled the scene. Occupants of the car that hit Panuganti Raju and his colleagues chased the first car and caught it near the NTR Statue Signal. When one of them, M Sathish, tried to stop the vehicle, Uppari Mahesh allegedly drove over him, causing severe injuries. Sathish was admitted to Srikara Raghavendra Hospital for treatment.

"The accused men, Mahesh and Anagandula Tarun, were arrested and produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody. Kushaiguda police said, "On Monday, at 8:50 hrs they recieved a petition from Panuganti Raju 20 years stating that on February 9 at about 8 pm, he, along with his colleagues Vijay Kumar and M. Sathish, Age: 45 years were travelling from Mallapur to Rampally. When they reached Mallapur X Road, the driver of another vehicle who was proceeding in the same direction, drove the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner, hit their car from behind and ran away from there."

Kushaiguda police further said, "Based on the above complaint, a case and the accused persons Uppari Mahesh, 23 yrs and Anagandula Tarun, 22 yrs were arrested and produced before the court on February 13 for judicial remand." (ANI)