Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Cool Breeze and Mild Temperatures on Wednesday
Get the complete Hyderabad weather forecast for January 7. Despite sunshine, expect a chilly day with temps between 13°C-27°C. See sunrise/sunset times and wind speed.
Hyderabad Weather on Wednesday
Hyderabad is expected to see some sunshine on Wednesday, January 7, though the day will feel a bit cold. Sunlight will appear at intervals, but cooler air will keep temperatures down.
Max temperature: 27°C
Min temperature: 13°C
Hyderabad Weather Today
The maximum temperature will reach around 27°C, while the minimum will drop to about 13°C. This will bring a cold start to the morning, followed by a mild and comfortable afternoon.
Sunrise and Sunset Timings
The real feel temperature is expected to be close to 28°C. Even with some sunshine, the air will remain cool through most of the day.
On January 7, 2026, the sun will rise at around 6:47 am and set at about 5:56 pm, giving Hyderabad a little over eleven hours of daylight.
Cool Breeze
Winds from the east-southeast will blow at about 13 km/h. This steady breeze will add to the chill, especially during the morning and evening hours.
