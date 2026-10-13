The monsoon brought very little rain this year. People faced intense heat even during the rainy season. Now, the upcoming winter offers no relief from the heat. The weather department stated that temperatures will rise across Hyderabad and Telangana during the winter months.

The India Meteorological Department explained that a strong El Nino in the Pacific Ocean will reduce the winter chill. Hyderabad usually sees a drop in temperatures from October. However, reports indicate higher than normal temperatures this time. Officials expect warm weather to continue during both day and night.