The Howrah Bridge is the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Kolkata. The massive structure stands over the Hooghly River and is much more than just a transport link. It has become a major symbol connected to Kolkata's history, technology, trade, and daily life.

Authorities opened the bridge to the public in 1943 as the New Howrah Bridge. They later renamed it Rabindra Setu on June 14, 1965, to honour poet Rabindranath Tagore. However, the public still popularly calls it the Howrah Bridge even today.