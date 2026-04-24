PM Modi admired the Howrah Bridge from the Hooghly river after a roadshow in Kolkata. He met boatmen, expressed gratitude to Maa Ganga, and reiterated his commitment to West Bengal's development amid the ongoing Assembly elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday admired the Howrah Bridge during a boat ride on the river Hooghly. In a post on X, PM Modi reminisced about being on the bridge during the roadshow from Howrah to Kolkata, as part of the election campaign for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls.

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"Last evening, was on the Howrah Bridge during the long roadshow from Howrah to Kolkata. And this morning, saw it from the Hooghly river!" PM wrote. Last evening, was on the Howrah Bridge during the long roadshow from Howrah to Kolkata. And this morning, saw it from the Hooghly river! pic.twitter.com/ri2MA1WbR8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2026

PM's Hooghly Experience and Gratitude to Maa Ganga

The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to Maa Gang as he started his day at the River Hooghly in Kolkata and met with the boatmen. In a post on X, the PM reflected on the significance of the holy river Ganga, stating that it flows through "the soul of Bengal."

The PM expressed committment to develop the state of West Bengal amid the election season. He shared pictures of himself in a boat sailing through the waters of the Hooghly.

"For every Bengali, the Ganga occupies a very special place. One can say that the Ganga flows through the soul of Bengal. Her divine waters carry the timeless spirit of an entire civilisation. This morning in Kolkata, I spent some time on the banks of the Hooghly river, an opportunity to express gratitude to Maa Ganga. Also had the opportunity to meet boatmen, whose hardworking nature is admirable and morning walkers. On the Hooghly, reiterated our commitment to work towards the development of West Bengal and the prosperity of the great Bengali people," he wrote.

PM Tries His Hand at Photography

The Prime Minister also tried his hand at photography and shared some glimpses from the banks of the Hooghly River, Vidyasagar Setu and Howrah Bridge. Sharing the pictures in a separate post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Some more glimpses from the banks of the Hooghly. Tried my hand at photographing this great river. Also caught a close glimpse of the Vidyasagar Setu and Howrah Bridge."

West Bengal Assembly Polls Update

Meanwhile, the polling for Phase I of the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.83 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India. The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies. The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)