On October 16, 2026, gold and silver prices recovered for a second consecutive session, driven by a weaker US dollar. Internationally, Comex gold reached $4,175.70 per ounce, while silver rose to $57.29. In India, pure gold traded at Rs 1,47,770 per ten grams, and silver hit Rs 2,11,520 per kilogram.

Gold and silver prices extended their recovery for a second consecutive session on Friday, October 16, 2026, as a weaker US dollar supported demand for precious metals. The movement comes after recent losses in the bullion market, with investors tracking global economic developments and expectations surrounding US monetary policy.

In international markets, Comex gold gained 0.13% to trade at $4,175.70 per ounce during early trading. Comex silver rose 0.23% to $57.29 per ounce as of 00:33 GMT. The recovery followed the US dollar's retreat after touching an 18-month high, offering support to precious metals. In India, gold and silver prices also registered gains.

According to Bullion.co.in data, 24-carat gold was quoted at Rs 1,47,810 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,35,493 per 10 grams in the early morning update. Silver was priced at Rs 2,11,290 per kilogram, while 925 sterling silver was quoted at Rs 1,95,443 per kilogram.

Gold and Silver City-Wise Rates - October 16, 2026

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver 999 (1kg) Delhi Rs 1,35,007 Rs 1,47,280 Rs 2,10,540 Mumbai Rs 1,35,245 Rs 1,47,540 Rs 2,10,900 Kolkata Rs 1,35,062 Rs 1,47,340 Rs 2,10,620 Chennai Rs 1,35,639 Rs 1,47,970 Rs 2,11,520 Bengaluru Rs 1,35,355 Rs 1,47,660 Rs 2,11,070 Hyderabad Rs 1,35,456 Rs 1,47,770 Rs 2,11,240

On October 15, December gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) settled at Rs 1,47,489, gaining around 1.13%. December silver futures closed at Rs 2,10,660 per kilogram, registering a gain of approximately 1.1% during the session.

Gold and silver rates vary across cities because of local taxes, transportation costs and other pricing factors. The table below compares the latest available city-wise prices for consumers tracking bullion rates or planning purchases.

Jewellery buyers should remember that the final purchase cost can include making charges and applicable taxes over and above the quoted metal price. Checking with a local jeweller before purchasing can help confirm the applicable rate.