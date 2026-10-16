Gold Price On Sasthi: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Your City Today
Gold Price On Sasthi: Markets released the latest 1 gram prices for 22 carat and 24 carat gold across major cities like Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai today. You will notice slight price variations depending on the city you live in
Gold price in Kolkata today:
22 Carat - 13,515 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 14,744 per 1 gram
Gold price in Chennai today:
22 Carat - 13,515 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 14,744 per 1 gram
Gold price in Mumbai today:
22 Carat - 13,515 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 14,744 per 1 gram
Gold price in Delhi today:
22 Carat - 13,530 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 14,759 per 1 gram
Gold price in Bengaluru today:
22 Carat - 13,515 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 14,744 per 1 gram
Gold price in Ahmedabad today:
22 Carat - 13,520 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 14,749 per 1 gram
Gold price in Kerala today:
22 Carat - 13,515 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 14,744 per 1 gram
Gold price in Hyderabad today:
22 Carat - 13,515 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 14,744 per 1 gram
Gold price in Jaipur today:
22 Carat - 13,515 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 14,744 per 1 gram
Gold price in Nagpur today:
22 Carat - 13,515 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 14,744 per 1 gram
Gold price in Patna today:
22 Carat - 13,520 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 14,749 per 1 gram
Gold price in Lucknow today:
22 Carat - 13,530 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 14,759 per 1 gram
Gold price in Madurai today:
22 Carat - 13,515 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 14,744 per 1 gram
Gold price in Surat today:
22 Carat - 13,520 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 14,749 per 1 gram
Gold price in Bhubaneswar today:
22 Carat - 13,515 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 14,744 per 1 gram
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.