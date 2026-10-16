American traveller Damon Zumbroegel sparked an online debate by advising foreign tourists to avoid entering India through Delhi airport, calling it a poor introduction. Instead, he praised airports in Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Kozhikode for offering much better experiences.

An American traveller's contrasting experiences at airports in India have sparked an online debate after he praised Bengaluru airport and urged foreign visitors to avoid entering the country through Delhi. Damon Zumbroegel, an architect, traveller and digital creator from California, shared a video from Bengaluru airport while preparing to travel to Gujarat. He stood by his earlier criticism of Delhi airport, describing it as a poor introduction to India.

Zumbroegel said he had travelled through several Indian airports, including Bengaluru, Kolkata and Kozhikode, and had a more positive experience at these locations. He praised Bengaluru airport's facilities and the people he encountered there, contrasting those experiences with what he described as a confusing and unpleasant visit to Delhi airport.

In the caption accompanying his video, he offered direct advice to international visitors planning a trip to India. He recommended flying into Bengaluru, Kozhikode, Kolkata or another city instead of Delhi. His comments quickly attracted attention on social media, with users sharing their own experiences and debating whether the choice of arrival city could shape a foreign tourist's first impression of India.

Watch the viral video here:

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The post also drew a response from Delhi airport's official X account. Addressing the traveller, the airport wrote, “Dear Damon, we are sorry to learn that your experience did not meet your expectations. Kindly DM us a copy of your boarding pass along with details of your travel, including the specific concerns or interactions you encountered. This will help us review the matter.”

The response invited Zumbroegel to share further details so the airport could examine the issues he had raised. Social media users had mixed reactions. One commenter said they tried to avoid Delhi airport even when travelling within India, including for connecting flights. Another discussion focused on how some foreign content creators choose Delhi as their entry point before visiting Old Delhi to film content that may reinforce stereotypes about poverty in India. Others questioned why tourists often head directly to Old Delhi after landing in the capital.

The debate has highlighted how airport experiences, passenger interactions and first impressions can influence perceptions of a destination, while also prompting discussion about the varied experiences travellers may have across India's major airports.