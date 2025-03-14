Holi Vibes: 7 Unforgettable movie dialogues to mark festival of colors

Bollywood's Holi extravaganza! Famous movie dialogues that are still remembered today. A cinematic twist on the festival of colors!

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 14, 2025, 9:16 AM IST

Holi, the vibrant festival of colors, is celebrated worldwide with joy, enthusiasm, and iconic dialogues that capture its spirit.

article_image2

1. Holi kab hai...kab hai Holi?" is a classic dialogue that perfectly captures the excitement and anticipation of the festival


article_image3

2. Never played Holi...now I will...Holi of blood" is an intense and powerful movie dialogue, adding drama to the festiva

article_image4

3. Smoke instead of colors...bullets instead of water" is a dark twist on Holi, adding intensity and a sense of danger to the celebration.

article_image5

4. Your palanquin will come to this house...Happy Holi" is a dramatic and bold Holi wish, filled with grandeur and excitement

article_image6

5. Jabbar is coming with his water gun" is a hilarious take on Holi fears in Bollywood, blending humor with the festival's chaos

article_image7

6.You like to play Holi...but no power in your water gun" is a sassy and playful dialogue, adding a fun twist to the festival

article_image8

7. Play Holi only as much as there is gulal" is a cautionary dialogue, reminding everyone to celebrate responsibly during the festival of colors

