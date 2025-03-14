Holi Vibes: 7 Unforgettable movie dialogues to mark festival of colors

Read Full Gallery

Bollywood's Holi extravaganza! Famous movie dialogues that are still remembered today. A cinematic twist on the festival of colors!

Holi, the vibrant festival of colors, is celebrated worldwide with joy, enthusiasm, and iconic dialogues that capture its spirit.

1. Holi kab hai...kab hai Holi?" is a classic dialogue that perfectly captures the excitement and anticipation of the festival

2. Never played Holi...now I will...Holi of blood" is an intense and powerful movie dialogue, adding drama to the festiva

3. Smoke instead of colors...bullets instead of water" is a dark twist on Holi, adding intensity and a sense of danger to the celebration.

4. Your palanquin will come to this house...Happy Holi" is a dramatic and bold Holi wish, filled with grandeur and excitement

5. Jabbar is coming with his water gun" is a hilarious take on Holi fears in Bollywood, blending humor with the festival's chaos

6.You like to play Holi...but no power in your water gun" is a sassy and playful dialogue, adding a fun twist to the festival

7. Play Holi only as much as there is gulal" is a cautionary dialogue, reminding everyone to celebrate responsibly during the festival of colors

Latest Videos