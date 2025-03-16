Madhya Pradesh: 64-year-old man killed after objecting to loud music during Holi celebration in Maihar

A 64-year-old man, Munna Kewat, was killed in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar district after he objected to loud music played during Holi celebrations amid his children's exams. The accused, Deepu Kewat, and five relatives have been booked for murder, and police are searching for them.

Madhya Pradesh: 64-year-old man killed after objecting to loud music during holi celebration in Maihar anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 16, 2025, 7:44 AM IST

Maihar: A 64-year-old man lost his life after being assaulted for objecting to loud music played during Holi celebrations, which coincided with ongoing school exams in Madhya Pradesh’s Maihar district, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred on Friday night in Mankisar village, falling under the jurisdiction of Ramnagar police station, according to officials.

What led to the assault on the elderly man?

Police explained that Deepu Kewat was playing loud music on a DJ system as part of Holi festivities. When his neighbour, Shankar Kewat, asked him to reduce the volume because his children were preparing for their exams, Deepu, along with five family members, allegedly attacked Shankar and his relatives, including his father, Munna Kewat.

"During the assault, Munna Kewat collapsed on the spot and was pronounced dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital," the official stated. "Deepu Kewat and five of his family members have been charged with murder, and a search operation is underway to apprehend them," he added.

How India celebrated Holi; 20 must-see photos from festival of colours

