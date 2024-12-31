Holiday declared for school children on January 10th; Check details HERE
Additional holidays are expected for schools and colleges in 2025. With the announcement of a holiday on January 10th, there is a possibility of consecutive holidays for Pongal
School Holiday
Celebration for Students
Holidays are always a celebration for students. In the past few months, they enjoyed additional holidays along with Saturdays and Sundays. This resulted in extended breaks, allowing students to travel to their hometowns and tourist destinations. In 2025, schools and colleges are expected to have more holidays. A public holiday has been declared for the upcoming Wednesday for New Year's
School Holiday
Consecutive Holidays in January
There's a possibility of 6 to 9 consecutive holidays for Pongal. Since Pongal falls on the second day of the week, if an additional holiday is declared on Monday or Friday, it will result in an extended break. Republic Day falls on a Saturday. Adding to this, a holiday has been announced for schools, colleges, and government offices on January 10th
Srirangam Temple
Trichy Srirangam - Paramapada Vaasal
The Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam, Trichy, is known as Bhooloka Vaikundam. The Vaikunta Ekadasi festival is celebrated grandly here. This year's festival begins today. The main event, the opening of the Paramapada Vaasal, will take place on January 10th. Lakhs of devotees are expected from various districts
Srirangam Holiday
Trichy Local Holiday
District Collector Pradeep Kumar has declared a local holiday for Trichy district. Schools, colleges, and all government offices under the Tamil Nadu government in Trichy district will be closed on January 10th. January 25th will be a working day in lieu of this holiday
Extended School Holiday
Possibility of Consecutive Holidays
While January 10th is a local holiday, all sub-treasuries and the district treasury in Trichy will operate with minimal staff for security reasons. As January 10th falls on a Friday, there is a possibility of extended holidays for school students and government offices for Pongal