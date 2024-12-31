Holiday declared for school children on January 10th; Check details HERE

Additional holidays are expected for schools and colleges in 2025. With the announcement of a holiday on January 10th, there is a possibility of consecutive holidays for Pongal

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 31, 2024, 9:29 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 31, 2024, 9:29 AM IST

School Holiday

Celebration for Students

Holidays are always a celebration for students. In the past few months, they enjoyed additional holidays along with Saturdays and Sundays. This resulted in extended breaks, allowing students to travel to their hometowns and tourist destinations. In 2025, schools and colleges are expected to have more holidays. A public holiday has been declared for the upcoming Wednesday for New Year's

article_image2

School Holiday

Consecutive Holidays in January

There's a possibility of 6 to 9 consecutive holidays for Pongal. Since Pongal falls on the second day of the week, if an additional holiday is declared on Monday or Friday, it will result in an extended break. Republic Day falls on a Saturday. Adding to this, a holiday has been announced for schools, colleges, and government offices on January 10th

article_image3

Srirangam Temple

Trichy Srirangam - Paramapada Vaasal

The Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam, Trichy, is known as Bhooloka Vaikundam. The Vaikunta Ekadasi festival is celebrated grandly here. This year's festival begins today. The main event, the opening of the Paramapada Vaasal, will take place on January 10th. Lakhs of devotees are expected from various districts

article_image4

Srirangam Holiday

Trichy Local Holiday

District Collector Pradeep Kumar has declared a local holiday for Trichy district. Schools, colleges, and all government offices under the Tamil Nadu government in Trichy district will be closed on January 10th. January 25th will be a working day in lieu of this holiday

article_image5

Extended School Holiday

Possibility of Consecutive Holidays

While January 10th is a local holiday, all sub-treasuries and the district treasury in Trichy will operate with minimal staff for security reasons. As January 10th falls on a Friday, there is a possibility of extended holidays for school students and government offices for Pongal

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 448 December 31 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 448 December 31 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Meerut man with troubled past goes on slapping pedestrians for 'dopamine rush' dmn

BIZARRE! Meerut man with troubled past goes on slapping pedestrians for 'dopamine rush' (WATCH)

Pune pub sends condoms, ORS sachets, with New Year party invite, sparks row shk

Pune pub sends condoms, ORS sachets with New Year party invite, sparks row

Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari glass bridge opens to public; Bihar's Rajgir adds adventure to the list (WATCH) AJR

Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari glass bridge opens to public; Bihar's Rajgir adds adventure to the list (WATCH)

Wedding chaos: Ex-girlfriend kicks groom during ceremony, video goes viral (WATCH) vkp

Full-blown drama on stage as woman storms ex-boyfriend's wedding, thrashes him in front of bride (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Sikandar to Ramayana: 7 Big-Budget Bollywood films releasing in 2025 NTI

Sikandar to Ramayana: 7 Big-Budget Bollywood films releasing in 2025

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 448 December 31 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 448 December 31 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Meerut man with troubled past goes on slapping pedestrians for 'dopamine rush' dmn

BIZARRE! Meerut man with troubled past goes on slapping pedestrians for 'dopamine rush' (WATCH)

Important Alert: These bank accounts will be closed from January 1; check NOW to vvoid losing your savings AJR

Important Alert: These bank accounts will be closed from January 1; check NOW to vvoid losing your savings

Pawan Kalyan defends Allu Arjun, stresses equal treatment under law; Read on ATG

Pawan Kalyan defends Allu Arjun, stresses equal treatment under law; Read on

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon