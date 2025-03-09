Karnataka sizzles under scorching heat; IMD predicts relief with rain from March 1

Read Full Article

BENGALURU: The intense summer heat in Karnataka has been making life difficult for people across the state. Bengaluru, along with other regions, has been witnessing rising temperatures over the past month, with the mercury hovering between 33 to 35 degrees Celsius. However, relief may be on the way, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast pre-monsoon rains in the state from March 11.

According to the IMD, monsoon winds have started becoming active due to the temperature rise, which could lead to thunderstorms between March 11 and 14. Rain is expected in coastal Karnataka, south interior, and north interior regions. However, after the initial spell of rain, dry weather may return to most parts of the north interior Karnataka. The pre-monsoon period will last till May, and monsoon winds are expected to reach the Kerala coast by the last week of May.

The extreme heat, combined with morning fog, has created concern among mango farmers who were expecting a good harvest this year due to adequate rainfall earlier. However, the high temperatures have caused flowers to fall off mango trees, affecting the yield. Experts believe that poor maintenance of trees and inability to withstand the heat are contributing to the issue.

With temperatures soaring, people turn to cold drinks and fresh fruits to stay cool. Many avoid stepping out during the hottest hours of the day, leading to empty streets and a slowdown in market activities. As a result, businesses, especially in crowded markets, face difficulties.

At the same time, fruit vendors are seeing a boom in sales, with people buying watermelon, coconut water, sugarcane juice, lemon soda, buttermilk, lassi, and fresh fruit juices to keep themselves hydrated. Due to the rising demand, the prices of various fruits have increased.

