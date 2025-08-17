Image Credit : Getty

సోమవారం(ఆగస్టు 18) నాటికి వాయువ్య బంగాళాఖాతం, దానిని ఆనుకుని ఉన్న పశ్చిమమధ్య బంగాళాఖాతంలో మరోక అల్పపీడనం ఏర్పడే అవకాశం ఉంది.



~ఏపీ విపత్తుల నిర్వహణ సంస్థ. — Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (@APSDMA) August 16, 2025

The APSDMA has indicated the possibility of another low-pressure area forming in the northwest Bay of Bengal. Due to this, very heavy rainfall is expected at some places in coastal Andhra Pradesh for the next three days. Rayalaseema may experience moderate rainfall. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until Tuesday. An orange alert has been issued for Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalli, and Kakinada districts on Sunday. Officials have warned of gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph in these areas.