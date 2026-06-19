JOA (IT) employees under Post Code-817 met Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, urging for one-time regularisation from October 1, 2026, to resolve disparities in service benefits caused by delayed appointments.

A delegation of Junior Office Assistant (IT) employees recruited under Post Code-817 met Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at the State Secretariat on Friday and submitted a memorandum seeking one-time regularisation of all employees under the post code with effect from October 1, 2026.

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The delegation, comprising JOA (IT) employees working in various government departments and offices across the state, informed the Chief Minister that the matter had been raised with him earlier and is currently under consideration of the Personnel Department. The employees reiterated their demand and requested expeditious action on the issue.

Recruitment Delays Lead to Service Disparity

According to the memorandum, the recruitment notification for JOA (IT) Post Code-817 was issued in 2020, while the written examination was conducted on March 21, 2021. However, due to various court cases and other factors, the declaration of results was significantly delayed. The final result was eventually announced on August 9, 2024. Following the declaration of results, selected candidates were appointed to different departments.

While some candidates received appointment letters in September 2024, others were appointed in October 2024. As a result, despite being recruited through the same postcode, selection process and result notification, a gap of nearly six months has emerged in their eligibility for regularisation. The delegation pointed out that employees appointed in September 2024 would become eligible for regularisation in October 2026, whereas those appointed in October 2024 would have to wait until April 2027. This disparity, they said, would adversely affect salaries and other service-related benefits.

Plea for Uniform Regularisation and CM's Assurance

Citing the extraordinary delay in the recruitment process and the exceptional circumstances surrounding the appointments, the employees urged the Chief Minister to regularise all Post Code-817 appointees simultaneously from October 1, 2026. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu patiently heard the concerns of the employees and assured the delegation that the matter would be reconsidered sympathetically. (ANI)