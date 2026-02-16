Gurugram Latest Weather Update: Foggy Morning or Clear Skies Ahead Today? Check Here
Gurugram may see mild winter today with light morning fog and warmer daytime weather. Check today’s temperature, AQI, wind details, and possible traffic impact before stepping out.
15
Image Credit : Getty
The weather in Gurugram on February 16, 2026, will be mostly clear and dry. A slight warmth is now being felt in the second half of February. The day will be comfortable.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Getty
Around 8 AM, the temperature will be about 13°C. By 2 PM, it could reach 27°C with strong sun. At night, the temperature may drop to around 12°C. Humidity will be 40-55%.
35
Image Credit : Getty
The sky will be mostly clear, with no chance of rain. Winds will blow from the northwest at 8 to 18 km/h. The UV index will be moderate, so avoid prolonged sun exposure.
45
Image Credit : Getty
The city's AQI will likely be moderate (130-170). Morning fog may raise PM2.5 levels, but winds will help. Traffic on NH-48 should be normal. Flight operations are unaffected.
55
Image Credit : Getty
Wear light layers for the morning chill. Stay hydrated and use moisturizer in the strong afternoon sun. Those with respiratory issues should stay indoors. The day will be pleasant.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos