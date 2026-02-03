Gurugram Latest Weather Update: Sunny Skies, Pleasant Temperature Expected Today
Gurugram is set to enjoy pleasant sunny weather on February 3. Check today’s temperature, wind speed, and overall conditions to plan your day better with this latest Gurgaon weather update.
On February 3, 2026, the weather in Gurgaon (Gurugram) is expected to be pleasant. According to the IMD, it will be sunny all day with some light clouds. While Delhi might see light rain, Gurgaon will stay dry with no chance of showers.
On this day, Gurgaon's max temperature is expected to be around 23°C and the minimum around 13°C. It'll feel a bit chilly in the morning, but it will get very pleasant as the sun comes out. This temperature is considered normal for February.
Light fog may appear in the morning but will clear up quickly as the sun rises. It will be sunny until the afternoon, and the sky might get partly cloudy in the evening. Winds from the SSE at 8-10 km/h will make the weather feel even more comfortable.
With clear weather, traffic is expected to be normal. Light clothing will be enough for commuters. The AQI may stay in the moderate range, with no major health impact. The day is considered great for outdoor activities, walks, or travel plans.
According to the weather department, the western disturbance is weakening. Clear weather is likely in Gurgaon on Feb 4th too. The whole week will be dry, with very little rain expected in February. Overall, it's a great time for outings in Gurgaon.
