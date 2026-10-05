Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai attended a Singapore Business Federation event to attract investment. They showcased their states' investor-friendly policies, industrial potential, and infrastructure to Singaporean industrialists.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday participated in programme organised by the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) with the objective of promoting investment in the state. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Ambassador of India to Singapore Dr. Shilpak Ambule were also specially present on the occasion. Industrialists from Singapore and prominent representatives from various sectors also participated in the programme, an official release said.

Haryana CM Pitches Investment Opportunities

The primary objective of the high-level meeting was to further strengthen mutual cooperation and coordination between India and Singapore and take trade and investment relations between the two countries to new heights. Chief Minister apprised Singapore business community of investment opportunities in Haryana He apprised the participants of Haryana’s investor-friendly policies, industrial potential, infrastructure development and facilities available to investors. He urged representatives of the Singapore business community to take advantage of the investment opportunities available in Haryana.

Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister also highlighted the investment potential of his state. Ambassador of India to Singapore emphasised the need to further strengthen economic and diplomatic relations between the two countries.

During the programme, detailed discussions were held with experts and business representatives from various sectors, including manufacturing, technology, logistics, energy, education and healthcare. The programme was significant from the perspective of economic diplomacy, with the participation of the Chief Ministers of two Indian states, the release said.

Discussions were held with the Singaporean business community on further strengthening trade and investment cooperation between India and Singapore. Saini expressed hope that such dialogues would give a new direction to bilateral cooperation and help develop new opportunities for investment, trade and technological collaboration between the two countries. (ANI) on.