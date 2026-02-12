Gurgaon Weather LATEST Update: Heat Rising In February? Check Forecast
Gurgaon Weather LATEST Update: Talking about Gurugram's weather today, February 12, 2026, there will be light fog in the morning and the temperature will reach up to 26°C during the day. Will an AQI of 250+ worry people? Read On
Gurgaon Weather
On February 12, 2026, Gurugram's weather is likely to be mostly clear and sunny. Light fog may appear in the morning, slightly reducing visibility. But as the sun rises, the sky will clear.
Weather
According to the weather department, the minimum temperature will be between 12 to 14 degrees Celsius, while the maximum could reach 26 degrees. This is normal for February.
Wind
A mild Western Disturbance will have an effect on this day. Wind speeds could reach 10 to 15 km/h. This will make the weather pleasant, but it won't impact pollution much.
AQI
Air quality in Gurugram may be poor, with the AQI possibly crossing 250. Those with respiratory issues, the elderly, and kids should be careful. It's best to wear a mask outside.
February Forecast
The temperature is gradually rising in February, which is good for the wheat crop. However, the changing weather brings a risk of colds and coughs. Stay safe from pollution.
