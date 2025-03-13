Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 13: Scorching heatwave to grip Ahmedabad, Surat, and Rajkot
Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 13: Gujarat is bracing for scorching heat on Thursday. Cities like Ahmedabad and Rajkot will experience temperatures up to 40°C.
Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 13: On Thursday, several cities in Gujarat will experience scorching heat. Dry conditions will make outdoor activities risky, increasing the chances of dehydration and heatstroke. People are advised to stay hydrated and avoid direct sun exposure. Let’s look at the weather forecast for major cities.
Ahmedabad
Max Temperature: 40°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
The risk of dehydration and heatstroke is high, so residents should avoid prolonged outdoor exposure, stay hydrated, and wear light clothing to stay cool.
Also read: SUMMER Bike Care: Battery to Brakes-Essential Tips to Prevent Costly Breakdowns
Surat
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38°C
People spending time outside should take precautions, drink plenty of water, and limit direct sun exposure to avoid heat exhaustion.
Vadodara
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
Those venturing outdoors should take extra precautions to avoid heat-related health risks.
Also read: Summer heat causing rashes already? Check THESE 5 tips to get relief
Rajkot
Max Temperature: 40°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel Temperature: 21°C
Staying hydrated and using sun protection will be essential to prevent heat exhaustion.