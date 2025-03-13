Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 13: Scorching heatwave to grip Ahmedabad, Surat, and Rajkot

Read Full Gallery

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 13 : On Thursday, several cities in Gujarat will experience scorching heat. Dry conditions will make outdoor activities risky, increasing the chances of dehydration and heatstroke. People are advised to stay hydrated and avoid direct sun exposure. Let’s look at the weather forecast for major cities.

Ahmedabad

Max Temperature: 40°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel Temperature: 39°C

The risk of dehydration and heatstroke is high, so residents should avoid prolonged outdoor exposure, stay hydrated, and wear light clothing to stay cool.

Surat

Max Temperature: 38°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel Temperature: 38°C

People spending time outside should take precautions, drink plenty of water, and limit direct sun exposure to avoid heat exhaustion.