Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 13: Scorching heatwave to grip Ahmedabad, Surat, and Rajkot

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 13: Gujarat is bracing for scorching heat on Thursday. Cities like Ahmedabad and Rajkot will experience temperatures up to 40°C.

article_image1
Author
Ishwi Singh
Published: Mar 13, 2025, 7:10 AM IST

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 13: On Thursday, several cities in Gujarat will experience scorching heat. Dry conditions will make outdoor activities risky, increasing the chances of dehydration and heatstroke. People are advised to stay hydrated and avoid direct sun exposure. Let’s look at the weather forecast for major cities. 
 

Ahmedabad
Max Temperature: 40°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
The risk of dehydration and heatstroke is high, so residents should avoid prolonged outdoor exposure, stay hydrated, and wear light clothing to stay cool.

Surat
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38°C
People spending time outside should take precautions, drink plenty of water, and limit direct sun exposure to avoid heat exhaustion.


article_image3

Vadodara
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
Those venturing outdoors should take extra precautions to avoid heat-related health risks.

Rajkot
Max Temperature: 40°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel Temperature: 21°C
Staying hydrated and using sun protection will be essential to prevent heat exhaustion.

