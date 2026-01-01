Gorakhpur Weather LATEST Update: Cold Wave Alert Issued For New Year's Day; Check Forecast
Gorakhpur Weather Update Jan 1, 2026: On New Year's Day, most districts in Uttar Pradesh are set for a double hit of bitter cold and thick fog. The weather department has issued an alert amidst all the fun and festivities
UP Districts
According to the Meteorological Department (IMD), very dense fog is likely in 35 districts of UP including Gorakhpur, Agra, Kanpur, and Varanasi on January 1. Cold winds will blow, increasing the chill.
Thursday Morning
On Thursday morning, besides western UP, districts in Purvanchal like Gorakhpur, Deoria, and Azamgarh will be wrapped in a blanket of fog. However, the weather might change a bit as the day goes on.
Temperature
On January 1, 2026, Gorakhpur's max day temperature is likely to be around 15.3°C and the night temperature around 9°C. Due to the cold wave, people will be seen shivering even during the day.
Fog Alert
A fog alert is out for Jan 1 in Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, Lucknow, Basti, Gonda, Ghazipur, Mau, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Agra, and several other districts.
Rainfall?
The weather department has also predicted a chance of rain in some districts of western Uttar Pradesh. According to the IMD, about 17 districts might see light showers on New Year's Day.
