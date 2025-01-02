GOOD NEWS: Holiday for School Students! 10 Days Off for Pongal?

School Holiday: The government has announced a 3-day holiday for the 2025 Pongal festival. If a holiday is granted on Friday, January 17th, there will be a continuous holiday of 9 days.

School Student

Holidays are a source of immense joy for students. In the past few months, school students have enjoyed a considerable number of holidays. The consecutive holidays due to the northeast monsoon and half-yearly break added to their excitement. Now, with the possibility of 9 to 6 days of holidays for the upcoming Pongal festival, they are already thrilled.

Tamil Nadu Government

In 2025, a 3-day holiday has been announced for the Pongal festival in January: January 14th (Tuesday) - Thai Pongal, January 15th (Wednesday) - Thiruvalluvar Day, and January 16th (Thursday) - Uzhavar Thirunal. If the government is willing, school students could get a 9-day holiday. Bhogi, the day before Pongal, falls on Monday, January 13th. The Tamil Nadu government usually declares a holiday for Bhogi, making it highly likely this year as well.

Pongal Festival

January 11th and 12th are Saturday and Sunday, respectively. If a holiday is declared on Friday, January 17th, it would create a 9-day holiday stretch including the weekend. Government employees have requested Chief Minister Stalin to declare a holiday on January 17th.

School Holiday

Trichy district might get a 10-day holiday. A local holiday has been announced for January 10th (Friday) for the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival at Srirangam Ranganathar Swamy Temple. If the state government grants the 9-day holiday, this district will have an additional day off.

Local Holiday

Trichy District Collector Pradeep Kumar announced: The annual Vaikunta Ekadasi festival at Srirangam Temple begins on December 30th. The main event, 'Sorgavasal Thirappu,' is on January 10th. Hence, a local holiday is declared for Trichy district on that day.

School Leave

This holiday applies to all government offices and educational institutions in Trichy district, except for ongoing school/college exams. Sub-treasuries and the district treasury will function with minimal staff. To compensate, January 25th (Saturday) will be a working day.

