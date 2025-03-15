Good News for Kolkata metro commuters: Two new stations to be added towards Joka? Check here
Joka Metro: Joka Metro is expanding! Metro Rail has decided to add two new stations, allocating 100 crore rupees
Joka Metro
Joka Metro is expanding. Two new stations are being added to Joka Metro. Until now, this metro ran from Majerhat to Joka. Work is underway towards Esplanade Metro Station. Now, two new stations are being added. The terminal station is about to change
New Terminal Station
Now, instead of Esplanade, the metro will run to Eden Gardens. On the other hand, instead of Joka, the metro will run to IIM Joka
Eden Gardens Station
According to metro sources, the Eden Gardens station will be built near Prinsep Ghat, adjacent to the Circular Rail station
Passenger Convenience
According to metro rail sources, people in Nainan and Bishnupur in the southern suburbs will benefit. On the other hand, passengers towards Babughat will also benefit. Therefore, approval has been given
Joka Metro Distance
Currently, the length of the Joka-Esplanade Metro Corridor or Purple Line was 14.1 kilometers. With the addition of two new stations, that length will increase to 18 kilometers. That is, it is increasing by another four kilometers
Allocation
The Metro Rail Authority has already approved the construction of two new stations. Currently, 1000 crore rupees have been allocated to carry out 1.6 kilometers of work
Eden Gardens Station
According to metro sources, the new station will be near gate number one of Eden Gardens, i.e., near the Mohun Bagan ground
Eden Gardens Will Be the 14th Metro Station
It will be easy to reach places like Kolkata High Court, Babughat, Strand Road, BBD Bagh, and the Legislative Assembly. According to current plans, Eden Gardens will be the 14th metro station on the Purple Line
IIM Joka
9 stations (IIM Joka, Joka, Thakurpukur, Sakher Bazar, Behala Chowrasta, Behala Bazar, Taratala, Majerhat and Mominpur) will be above ground. And five stations (Khidirpur, Victoria, Park Street, Esplanade and Eden Gardens) will be underground. That is, those five stations will be underground
Metro Service
Metro runs on the Purple Line from Majerhat to Joka. The number of passengers on this route is low. For that reason, the metro runs every 50 minutes. Metro Rail authorities are hopeful that the number of passengers will naturally increase significantly once the metro service on this corridor starts up to Dharmatala