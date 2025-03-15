Good News for Kolkata metro commuters: Two new stations to be added towards Joka? Check here

Joka Metro: Joka Metro is expanding! Metro Rail has decided to add two new stations, allocating 100 crore rupees

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 15, 2025, 8:43 AM IST

Joka Metro

Joka Metro is expanding. Two new stations are being added to Joka Metro. Until now, this metro ran from Majerhat to Joka. Work is underway towards Esplanade Metro Station. Now, two new stations are being added. The terminal station is about to change

article_image2

New Terminal Station

Now, instead of Esplanade, the metro will run to Eden Gardens. On the other hand, instead of Joka, the metro will run to IIM Joka


article_image3

Eden Gardens Station

According to metro sources, the Eden Gardens station will be built near Prinsep Ghat, adjacent to the Circular Rail station

article_image4

Passenger Convenience

According to metro rail sources, people in Nainan and Bishnupur in the southern suburbs will benefit. On the other hand, passengers towards Babughat will also benefit. Therefore, approval has been given

article_image5

Joka Metro Distance

Currently, the length of the Joka-Esplanade Metro Corridor or Purple Line was 14.1 kilometers. With the addition of two new stations, that length will increase to 18 kilometers. That is, it is increasing by another four kilometers

article_image6

Allocation

The Metro Rail Authority has already approved the construction of two new stations. Currently, 1000 crore rupees have been allocated to carry out 1.6 kilometers of work

article_image7

Eden Gardens Station

According to metro sources, the new station will be near gate number one of Eden Gardens, i.e., near the Mohun Bagan ground

article_image8

Eden Gardens Will Be the 14th Metro Station

It will be easy to reach places like Kolkata High Court, Babughat, Strand Road, BBD Bagh, and the Legislative Assembly. According to current plans, Eden Gardens will be the 14th metro station on the Purple Line

article_image9

IIM Joka

9 stations (IIM Joka, Joka, Thakurpukur, Sakher Bazar, Behala Chowrasta, Behala Bazar, Taratala, Majerhat and Mominpur) will be above ground. And five stations (Khidirpur, Victoria, Park Street, Esplanade and Eden Gardens) will be underground. That is, those five stations will be underground

article_image10

Metro Service

Metro runs on the Purple Line from Majerhat to Joka. The number of passengers on this route is low. For that reason, the metro runs every 50 minutes. Metro Rail authorities are hopeful that the number of passengers will naturally increase significantly once the metro service on this corridor starts up to Dharmatala

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Former Congress MLA Bumber Thakur shot at home in Himachal's Bilaspur; probe underway anr

Former Congress MLA Bumber Thakur shot at home in Himachal's Bilaspur; probe underway

India becomes one of four nations to demonstrate satellite docking and undocking: ISRO Chief anr

India becomes one of four nations to demonstrate satellite docking and undocking: ISRO Chief

Kerala: Vlogger Junaid dies in road accident amid sexual assault allegations anr

Kerala: Vlogger Junaid dies in road accident amid sexual assault allegations

'Why oppose Hindi but dub Tamil films for profit...? Pawan Kalyan slams TN leaders over NEP row anr

'Why oppose Hindi but dub Tamil films for profit...? Pawan Kalyan slams TN leaders over NEP row

Amit Shah begins 3-day Assam visit; to inaugurate police academy, address Bodo student conference ddr

Amit Shah begins 3-day Assam visit; to inaugurate police academy, address Bodo student conference

Recent Stories

Gold price SURGES high post Holi: Check 24k gold rates on March 15 ATG

Gold price SURGES high post Holi: Check 24k gold rates on March 15

David Warner makes bold The Ashes prediction for England's 'Bazball' brand of cricket HRD

David Warner makes bold The Ashes prediction for England's 'Bazball' brand of cricket

WPL 2025 Final Preview: Will Delhi Capitals break their finals curse against Mumbai Indians snt

WPL 2025 Final Preview: Will Delhi Capitals break their finals curse against Mumbai Indians?

West Bengal govt approves 7% DA Hike; employees to get arrears too? Check details AJR

West Bengal govt approves 7% DA Hike; employees to get arrears too? Check details

Indian Columbia student ranjani srinivasan self-deports after US visa revoked for alleged terror links anr

Indian Columbia student self-deports after US visa revoked for alleged terror links

Recent Videos

Devotees Offer Friday Prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid, Sambhal | Second Jumma of Ramadan

Devotees Offer Friday Prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid, Sambhal | Second Jumma of Ramadan

Video Icon
SSB Jawans Celebrate Holi in Srinagar, Strengthening Bonds and Honouring Traditions

SSB Jawans Celebrate Holi in Srinagar, Strengthening Bonds and Honouring Traditions

Video Icon
Virat Kohli’s NEW LOOK for IPL 2025! 🔥 Fans Say Prime 2018 Vibes! 👀

Virat Kohli’s NEW LOOK for IPL 2025! 🔥 Fans Say Prime 2018 Vibes! 👀

Video Icon
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Celebrate Holi | Asianet Newsable

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Celebrate Holi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Major Ganja Bust in Kochi Polytechnic Hostel: 2 kg Seized, Students Nabbed

Kerala Pulse | Major Ganja Bust in Kochi Polytechnic Hostel: 2 kg Seized, Students Nabbed

Video Icon