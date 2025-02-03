Good news for all Government Employees as they will receive 25% allowance increase in February

Following the Union Budget, a 25% increase in special allowance has been announced at the beginning of February. While DA hasn't been increased, this special allowance hike will provide a significant increase in government employees' salaries in March.

25% Increase in Special Allowance

With a 25% increase in special allowance, there's a significant rise in the amount received. The government announced good news for government employees at the beginning of February.

How Much Money in March?

While DA hasn't been increased, the special allowance has been raised by 25%. Let's see how much money government employees will receive in March.

Which Department? Who Gets Paid?

To know which department received the raise and which employees will get the money, read today's report till the end.

Dearness Allowance & Special Allowance Request

With the dearness allowance for central government employees increasing to 53% in January under the 7th Pay Commission, many departments have requested a revision of the special allowance amount.

How Much Money After 25% Increase?

Many wonder how much money they will receive after the 25% increase. The answer is that the amount varies in different scenarios.

Special Allowance Hike for Children's Education

Government employees receive a special allowance for their children's education. This time, the special allowance has been increased by 25%.

Dearness Allowance & Special Allowance Hike

As per the central government's new guidelines, if the dearness allowance increases by 50%, the special allowance received for a child's education will be increased by 25%. Accordingly, this increase has taken place.

Increase for Education & Hostel Expenses

Male and female children will receive Rs. 2812.5 per month for education expenses and Rs. 8437.5 for hostel fees.

Special Allowance for Children with Disabilities

Furthermore, if the child has a disability, they will receive Rs. 5625 per month. If the employee is a woman with a disability, she will also receive Rs. 3750 for childcare.

Haryana Government Special Allowance Hike

Accordingly, the Haryana government is increasing the special allowance amount. It has been revealed that the state government employees will receive a special allowance at the central government's rate.

Latest Videos