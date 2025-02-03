Good news for all Government Employees as they will receive 25% allowance increase in February

Following the Union Budget, a 25% increase in special allowance has been announced at the beginning of February. While DA hasn't been increased, this special allowance hike will provide a significant increase in government employees' salaries in March.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 3, 2025, 4:45 PM IST

25% Increase in Special Allowance

With a 25% increase in special allowance, there's a significant rise in the amount received. The government announced good news for government employees at the beginning of February.

budget 2025
article_image2

How Much Money in March?

While DA hasn't been increased, the special allowance has been raised by 25%. Let's see how much money government employees will receive in March.

article_image3

Which Department? Who Gets Paid?

To know which department received the raise and which employees will get the money, read today's report till the end.

article_image4

Dearness Allowance & Special Allowance Request

With the dearness allowance for central government employees increasing to 53% in January under the 7th Pay Commission, many departments have requested a revision of the special allowance amount.

article_image5

How Much Money After 25% Increase?

Many wonder how much money they will receive after the 25% increase. The answer is that the amount varies in different scenarios.

article_image6

Special Allowance Hike for Children's Education

Government employees receive a special allowance for their children's education. This time, the special allowance has been increased by 25%.

article_image7

Dearness Allowance & Special Allowance Hike

As per the central government's new guidelines, if the dearness allowance increases by 50%, the special allowance received for a child's education will be increased by 25%. Accordingly, this increase has taken place.

article_image8

Increase for Education & Hostel Expenses

Male and female children will receive Rs. 2812.5 per month for education expenses and Rs. 8437.5 for hostel fees.

article_image9

Special Allowance for Children with Disabilities

Furthermore, if the child has a disability, they will receive Rs. 5625 per month. If the employee is a woman with a disability, she will also receive Rs. 3750 for childcare.

article_image10

Haryana Government Special Allowance Hike

Accordingly, the Haryana government is increasing the special allowance amount. It has been revealed that the state government employees will receive a special allowance at the central government's rate.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Bihar SHOCKER! Woman strangles 8-year-old stepdaughter, burns body, hides remains in gunny bag shk

Bihar SHOCKER! Woman strangles 8-year-old stepdaughter, burns body, hides remains in gunny bag

Delhi police detain MP Swati Maliwal during protest against Kejriwal on Yamuna cleanliness vkp

Delhi police detain MP Swati Maliwal during protest against Kejriwal on Yamuna cleanliness

MP Jaya Bachchan claims 'water most contaminated at Kumbh due to bodies in river', stirs row (WATCH) vkp

MP Jaya Bachchan claims 'water most contaminated at Kumbh due to bodies in river', stirs row (WATCH)

AIIMS Delhi doctor slams IndiGo's 'unprofessionalism & arrogance' over delayed meal service on board; SEE post shk

AIIMS Delhi doctor slams IndiGo's 'unprofessionalism & arrogance' over delayed meal service on board; SEE post

Rahul Gandhi slams 'Make in India' as a failure during Motion of Thanks address anr

Rahul Gandhi slams 'Make in India' as a failure during Motion of Thanks address

Recent Stories

Bihar SHOCKER! Woman strangles 8-year-old stepdaughter, burns body, hides remains in gunny bag shk

Bihar SHOCKER! Woman strangles 8-year-old stepdaughter, burns body, hides remains in gunny bag

Did Mamta Kulkarni pay Rs. 10 Crores to become Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara? Here's what we know ATG

Did Mamta Kulkarni pay Rs. 10 Crores to become Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara? Here's what we know

Delhi police detain MP Swati Maliwal during protest against Kejriwal on Yamuna cleanliness vkp

Delhi police detain MP Swati Maliwal during protest against Kejriwal on Yamuna cleanliness

Bougainvillaea to Arabian Jasmine: 5 flowers you can grow on your Spring balcony THIS year ATG

Bougainvillaea to Arabian Jasmine: 5 flowers you can grow on your Spring balcony THIS year

Apple may reportedly launch new iCloud based Confetti service for event invites check details gcw

Apple may reportedly launch new iCloud-based ‘Confetti’ service for event invites | Check details

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon